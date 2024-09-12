Taylor Swift endorsement boosts Kamala Harris, empowers women to get involved

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Taylor Swift is not just dominating the music charts; she’s now stepping into the political arena. The pop superstar recently endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in an Instagram post following Tuesday night’s debate, and experts believe this move could have a significant impact on the Harris campaign.

Jordan Zaslow, founder and executive director of Her Bold Move, an organization focused on supporting women leaders in politics, joined Daybreak to discuss the potential effects of Swift’s endorsement and how it could galvanize voters, particularly women.

“Taylor Swift has more than 280 million followers on Instagram. That’s about twice the number of people who voted in the 2020 election,” Zaslow said. “Within the first 15 hours of her post, there were about 338,000 visits to vote.gov, the website she linked to.”

Zaslow noted that Swift’s massive social media following means her endorsement can bring unprecedented visibility to Harris’s campaign, potentially influencing voter turnout. Swift’s influence is not just about getting fans to the polls; it’s about energizing and empowering them, particularly women, to participate more actively in the political process.

Swift’s Influence Beyond the Polls

I asked Zaslow what this could mean for women who are inspired by Swift to take action beyond voting—such as joining campaigns, knocking on doors, or even running for office. Zaslow believes Swift’s impact could be significant.

“When I think about the Eras Tour, right? Like last summer, it was such an important part of the summer. It really marked one of the most important cultural moments of our time,” Zaslow said. She linked this moment to the broader context of women’s rights being challenged across the country, noting that Swift represents a resurgence of giving women back a voice in both pop culture and politics.

Getting Involved: Her Bold Move

Zaslow, whose organization Her Bold Move works to get women elected across the country, emphasized the importance of taking action. “We work in almost 42 states total. Please join us. Our website is HerBoldMove.org,” she said. The organization offers opportunities to volunteer, work on campaigns, and understand where one’s skills fit within the political system.

When asked what younger women—those who may be too young to vote or run for office—can do, Zaslow encouraged staying engaged and informed. “Taking note of who out there is making an incredible difference that looks like them, sounds like them, and maybe had a similar backstory as them,” she said, urging young women to see themselves in positions of influence and power.

A Call to Action

As Swift continues to make waves not just in music but now in politics, her influence could lead to a significant rise in civic engagement among her followers. With endorsements like this and the work of organizations like Her Bold Move, the political landscape could see an influx of new, energized participants ready to make their mark.

