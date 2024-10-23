Taylor Swift set expected to ignite Indy economy with ‘Eras’ Tour concerts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Taylor Swift is scheduled to perform in Indianapolis in just over a week, and the city is buzzing with excitement among fans and local businesses. With an estimated economic impact of $100 million, experts predict this event will be truly historic for the city.

Economists from the Kelley School of Business at IU Indianapolis highlight that the economic boost will stem from various sources, including hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services. As the concerts approach, businesses are gearing up for a surge in customers next weekend.

Also gearing up for a surge in customers are people looking to part with their concert tickets.

On Wednesday morning, ticket prices on the secondary market started at around $1,600, with premium seats exceeding $22,000.

Marketing professor Mark Mayer notes that while ticket prices reflect the concert’s scale, the excitement generated by the surrounding events will amplify its overall impact.

“It just shows how special this concert is,” Mayer told News 8’s Danielle Zulkosky. “Few artists have had a run like Taylor Swift. For her to come to Indianapolis right now is like catching lightning in a bottle.”

Mayer added that Indianapolis, already recognized as a great host city, will further establish itself as a premier destination for a new wave of travelers eager to experience the energy surrounding Swift and her fans.

The festivities won’t be limited to the concerts themselves. Celebratory events such as painting parties, Pilates classes, brunches, and skate nights are planned for those who may not be attending the Eras Tour but still want to join in on the fun.

Related Coverage