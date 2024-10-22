Taylor Swift fever sparks free friendship bracelets at Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site

The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site is joining in on the Taylor Swift fever and giving out friendship bracelets during the Eras Tour weekend in Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site is joining in on the Taylor Swift fever and giving out friendship bracelets during the Eras Tour weekend in Indianapolis.

The Presidential Site said these “special edition handmade friendship bracelets” are available to the first 50 guests with paid admission on Nov. 1 – 3.

These bracelets all say “VOTE” and are meant to both encourage voters to take to the polls during the upcoming presidential election and celebrate Taylor Swift coming to the Circle City.

Tours of the presidential site cost $16 for adults, $15 for military, veterans & seniors, and $11 for children 5-17 years old. Tours are free for kids 4 and under.

You can purchase tickets online and get $2 off the admission price.

You can also stop by the historic house on Nov. 5 to cast your ballot.

“The bracelets say ‘Vote’ as the presidential site is a polling center for Marion County residents,” a news release said.

Anyone in Marion County can choose to vote at the historic location.

The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site aims to educate the public about the only United States president from Indiana and preserve the history surrounding his administration and family.

“We are a not-for-profit, tax-exempt organization, whose purpose is to maintain and preserve the Harrison home, collections and grounds as a museum and memorial to the only president of the United States elected from Indiana,” the organization said on its website.

“Open to the public as an educational and historical service, we seek to promote patriotism and citizenship through appropriate educational activities and by artfully exhibiting the Victorian time period as Harrison and his family might have experienced it.”

Related Coverage