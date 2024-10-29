Win a dino-sized Taylor Swift friendship bracelet from the Children’s Museum

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You can win a massive friendship bracelet after Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Indianapolis.

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is giving away one of the large custom-made friendship bracelets that is currently being worn by its dinosaur sculptures.

The museum says you can enter to win the Tay bracelet by ‘liking’ the post on the Children’s Museum’s Facebook page, and comment by tagging a friend that you trade bracelets with. Then, check your direct messages to see if you’ve won.

The museum will choose the winner on Wednesday. If you do win, the museum says you must be able to pick up the giant bracelet in person after Monday, Nov. 11.

The winner will also get four tickets to the museum’s Swiftie “Par-TAY” this weekend. It will happen at various times on Nov. 1-3 and includes the following events:

Trade friendship bracelets with museum staff and fellow Swifties

“Shake it off” in a Taylor-themed dance party

Make bedazzled slime and watch the whole place shimmer

Have your face painted with Taylor Swift-inspired designs

Help the museum merge the whimsical with the monumental by taking a selfie with our iconic dinosaurs all decked out to welcome Taylor to Indy

Par-TAY times can be found here.

(Provided Photos/Children’s Museum of Indianapolis)

