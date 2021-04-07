Local

Taylor University returning to regular academic calendar for fall semester

UPLAND, Ind. — Taylor University is resuming its regular academic calendar for the upcoming fall semester, the school announced Wednesday.

The 2021-22 academic year will begin on Aug. 30 with in-person classes and will include a spring break.

“This year has brought many reasons to celebrate,” Provost and Executive Vice President Michael Hammond said in a news release. “Our shared creativity in classes, cooperation with cleaning protocols, and measured care for one another have meant that Taylor has been able to keep our campus truly open to students, with most of our classes meeting in person.”

The school said it will “continue to comply with guidance from state and local health officials regarding COVID-19 protocols.”