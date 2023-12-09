Teacher fired after insulting student in recorded lesson plan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Metropolitan School District of Decatur Township fired a teacher after audio of that teacher making derogatory comments about a student went viral.

On Dec. 5, officials at Decatur Central High School became aware of a conversation uploaded to Canvas, a web-based learning management system between a teacher and another person.

The administration quickly took down the recording, but not before it was shared among the student body. Algebra lessons are scrawled across the screen as one teacher complains to an unknown individual about a student wanting to be called by a specific name.

“One girl accidentally called Isabel, Isabel instead of Ethan, and this other girl that is such a b****, such a b**** was like their name is Ethan and I’m like ‘Hey Jade, stay out of it,’ and she said something else, and I said, ‘shut your mouth and go to class.’”

The other person in the recording suggested the teacher should continue to not call the student by their preffered name.

“I’m so over these F****** pronouns, I can’t stand it…oooh..drives me nuts,” said the unnamed teacher.

The unknown individual in the recording replied, “You should have called her a wrong name on purpose, ‘hey Alice, stop it.’

“Yeah, I should have called her a boy’s name. ‘Hey D*** man go to class.’” said the unnamed teacher.

The Metropolitan School District of Decatur Township released the following statement to News 8:

“We assure you that the MSD of Decatur Township does not condone or support the message or language in the recording, and it is in no way aligned with our mission or beliefs. Thank you to the students and parents who reported the content. The staff member responsible is no longer employed by the MSD of Decatur Township.”

A district official said on Friday they were not available for an interview about this recording.