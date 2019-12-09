Teacher investigated for inappropriate relationships with 3 students at Lafayette high school

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are investigating a report of an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and students at Lafayette Jeff High School.

Lafayette Police Sgt. Mike Brown said the investigation involves three female students and one male teacher. Two students are 16-years-old, and the other is 17-years-old.

Brown said LPD received a tip Friday of the alleged inappropriate relationships, and detectives have been working all weekend on the case. Officers are actively collecting “digital evidence,” according to Brown. He could not release any more information about the investigation.

Lafayette School Corporation Superintendent Les Huddle said the district is aware of the investigation and they are cooperating. Huddle said the teacher is currently not teaching at Jeff High School, because he is on sick leave. The school corporation doesn’t have many details, and is leaving the investigation to police.