‘Teacher of the Year’ becomes legal guardian to her student

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — If you were a teacher and you heard one of your students say he was running away from home that night, what would you do?

Deb Schwartz told him he could live at her house.

It’s no surprise she’s the Jackson County Teacher of the Year.

Dylan Bridges is 19 years old and has mild autism. His dad died more than a year ago. He was living with strangers who gave him food but not life skills. Now he has a whole new life and a new family with whom to share it.

“When I woke up on Wednesday morning, I didn’t know by Thursday I was going to have a child,” said Deb with a laugh.

But that Wednesday, Feb. 13, she’ll never forget, nor will Bridges.

On this day, he talks and smiles in class. But back in February, he was a different person, much darker days, months after his father’s death.

“It was like his spirit was gone,” said Deb. “It was breaking my heart but I couldn’t do a thing about it.”

That is until Bridges told a therapist at Brownstown Central High School about 10 miles southwest of Seymour, he was going to run away that night.

Deb, who has been his teacher for the last four years, heard those words from the therapist and then uttered words she said were pure instinct. She compares it to running into a burning house to save someone, she just couldn’t say no.

Because Bridges was 18 and without a legal guardian, it was almost that simple.

When Deb made the offer, it became a gift of love on, of all days, Valentine’s Day.

“The best day ever,” Bridges said.

He came just wearing the clothes on his back.

“It was like his spirit came back into his body,” said Deb.

So the student became like a son.

Bridges got the bare necessities at his old home but was virtually banished to his room even for meals, not even allowed in the refrigerator.

So basic things like shopping in a grocery store are a new phenomenon. We watched as Deb sent him into the store alone to finding bread, pay for it and get the change. He did it all to perfection, just like he was taught, all while she waited outside.

“Everything went good,” said Bridges.

“Good job,” said Deb.

With the school day done, it’s time to head for the house.

“We’re home,” shouts Bridges as he walks into the house to Deb’s longtime husband Dan Schwartz.

It’s a word that means so much more these days — home.

If you can’t tell from the action figures or the posters, Bridges loves Star Wars. He’s also got a framed photo of his father.

“He’s up in heaven with my grandmother,” said Bridges.

He won the television which is in his room thanks to dancing skills at prom.

“I’m a pretty good dancer, he said.

Dan Schwartz, also a Brownstown high teacher needed convincing at first. Other husbands can relate to what convinced him, “crying,” he said with a laugh. “When she started crying.”

But he wrote a letter to Deb and later reread it to Bridges, showing he was fully convinced and all in.

“He’s brought so much joy and happiness to both my husband and I. It’s incredible,” said Deb.

These last 9 months have been unlike anything Bridges has ever seen: summer camp, vacation to South Carolina, trip to see WWE Smackdown front row because Deb said if I have to go, we’re doing this right.

Before February, he’d never left the state of Indiana.

“Awesome,” said Bridges. “I feel proud to live here. They love me and I love them.”

“I just want to give him the best life possible,” adds Deb. “He deserves it. He deserves to be loved and he deserves to be in a loving home.”

But more important than the trips are the lessons Bridges is learning about himself like self-esteem and self-worth.

“I’m kind, I’m loving and I’m really proud of myself,” he said.

“I had to teach him how to hug,” said Deb. “He didn’t know how to hug so that probably means he wasn’t getting very many hugs because he didn’t know how.”

Deb won the Educator of the Year Award from the ARC of Jackson County last week. It came as a surprise to her.

“I am extremely humbled,” she said. “It came from nowhere.”

But it’s really not a surprise to anyone else who knows her story.

“I’m proud of her,” said Bridges.

“I knew she deserved it 15 years ago but I’m just happy for her,” said Dan.

There was a question that came up in Dylan’s classroom while playing a board game about life skills that seems more appropriate than any other.

“If you could change one thing about where you live, what would it be?” he asked.

It just takes a few moments of thought. His answer you could probably guess.

“Probably nothing,” he said.

“Good answer,” said Deb with a laugh, giving him a high five.

Deb and Dan Schwartz became Dylan’s legal guardians in July. They also have two adult children but say they also have room for a third successful child.

They said their kids are accepting of the new family member but teasingly tell them they wish they were just as kind and patient with Bridges as they were with them when they were children.

Longterm, Bridges can continue to go to school until he’s 23.

While Deb and Dan said he can live with them forever, Bridges would eventually like to live by himself so they’re trying to save money for a larger piece of land where Dylan could have his own place.