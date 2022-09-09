Local

Teachers’ treasures launch global language library that offers free supplies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Teachers’ Treasures launched the Global Language Giving Library on Thursday that will offer teachers free school and office supplies.

The library’s mission is to help teachers support growing culturally diverse community in Marion County.

Selections for the library had been made through surveys and direct feedback in order to identify the kinds of books classrooms need to reflect the culture, language and backgrounds of students.

“The project grew from this need we were hearing from teachers. Teachers of all sorts, not just ESL or ENL teachers were encountering students who spoke languages outside of English from all around the world. We recognize that those teachers were asking for those books. We just knew that this was a project we needed to fulfill,” Hanna Yaeger Busch, Director of Community Engagement, said.

Thursdays ribbon cutting is in advance of Hispanic heritage month.