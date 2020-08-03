Teachers’ Treasures reopens as educators enter unprecedented back-to-school season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Teachers’ Treasures is going into an unprecedented back- to-school season during the coronavirus pandemic, but staff says they’re prepared and doing what they can to help get school supplies to the roughly 5,900 teachers who use their stores.

“Getting the shopping done safely has been a huge concern for us. We’ve had several practice shopping runs to test the precautions we’ve put in place,” said Executive Director Margaret Sheehan.

To ensure social distancing, eligible teachers must now must make an appointment online before coming to the store and will be given a 30-minute window to shop.

“Normally, we have hundreds of teachers in here at a time, this year we are limiting to 25 people,” added Sheehan.

Masks are required to enter and there will be hand sanitizer and gloves at check-in. Shoppers will be following a one-way path throughout the store.

There will also be prepackaged school supply kits and boxes of books categorized by age group for more efficient shopping.

Shopping hours at the East 10th Street location will be 2:30 pm – 6 pm Monday – Thrusday, with no shopping on Friday. The Northwest Middle School satellite store will remain closed until Indianapolis Public Schools resume.

As for donations, they will be accepted from 8:30 am – 3:45 pm.

“We are really asking for new items this year. We just don’t have the capacity to sort through donations right now,” said Sheehan.

Donors should wear masks and practice social distancing when dropping off items.

For a list of acceptable donations, click here.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on July 28, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.