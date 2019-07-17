Teachers’ Treasures to open second location

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Beginning Aug. 6, Marion County teachers will have another way to get free school supplies.

Indianapolis-based Teachers’ Treasures is opening a second location in a classroom at Northwest Middle School, which is near 34th Street and Moeller Road.

Northwest Middle School offers a space near some of the most under-served schools in IPS.

Teachers’ Treasures expects in the first year of the satellite store’s operation, it will serve close to 2,400 teachers. The organization estimates that will help anywhere between 25,000-60,000 students.

Director of Operations David Hobson hopes because Northwest Middle School is in an opposite location from the east-side store, more teachers will take advantage.

“Teachers spend at least $1,500 out of their own pockets on school supplies for kids so in many, many schools in Marion County kids are coming to school without the tools they need to succeed,” said Hobson.

Teachers from schools with 60% or more free or reduced lunch rates can shop at either store.

Next month, Teachers’ Treasures is partnering with WISH-TV for a supply drive. We will have more information on air and online in the coming weeks.

Donations can also be dropped off at the 10th street location any day between 8 a.m. and 3:45 p.m.