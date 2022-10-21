Local

Teal Pumpkin Project aims to make Halloween fun for kids with food allergies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s an exciting time of year for kids and families as they pick out costumes, hang decorations, and carve pumpkins ahead of Halloween.

But, for kids with food allergies, trick-or-treating can be more scary than sweet. To raise awareness about food allergies ahead of Halloween and help make the day safer and more inclusive for all, Food Allergy Research and Education came up with the Teal Pumpkin Project.

Tiffany Leon, a registered dietician with FARE, recently stopped by Daybreak to about by putting out a little teal pumpkin can make a big difference.

“It’s a simple way to make trick-or-treating safer and more inclusive for the children that are living with food allergies and the many others that are impacted intolerances and other dietary restrictions,” Leon said. “You place the pumpkin on your doorstep, which signals that in addition to candy, you’re offering nonfood treats and trinkets. Some non-edible items include bubbles, coins, and bookmarks, and glow sticks are our fan favorite.”

Leon explained why offering allergy-free treats is so important.

“One in 13 children have a potentially life-threatening food allergy. That’s roughly two in every classroom. Man traditional Halloween treats aren’t safe for children with food allergies because popular candies have nuts, milk, eggs, soy, wheat, or sesame, which are some of the most common allergens in children and adults,” Leon said.

Teal pumpkins can be picked up from Amazon and from stores including Target, Walmart, and CVS.

Anyone who plans to set out a teal pumpkin this Halloween can add their house to the Teal Pumpkin Project Map! By dropping a pin on the map, you’re letting trick-or-treaters know your home is allergy-friendly.