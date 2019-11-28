Teammates, family fill hospital, hold honor walk for West Washington football coach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An honor walk was held at St. Vincent Hospital for a West Washington football coach who passed away Monday.

Coach Phillip Bowsman was known for his generous heart, and those that knew him best say this was a fitting final act.

People from all over the West Washington community traveled more than two hours to stand with Bowsman and his family as they were able to walk with him one last time.

The hallway was lined with red, white, and blue. It was also filled with sadness and tears. A final tribute to Bowsman, as he makes one last act of giving.

“When people remember Coach Bowsman they are going to remember the fact that he was always so positive and he always made you feel like you were the most important thing at the moment,” said Keith Nance, Bowsman’s friend and colleague.

Former students and athletes from Bowsman’s 20 years in education, as well as friends and family members came for a final tribute, and to honor the impact he had on their community.

“You know, one of the kids said it best, that a lot of people on the team call him ‘dad number one’ and to some of them he is ‘dad number two.’ And there is going to be a big void and it is going to take a lot of people to step up and fill it,” said Nance.

To them he was more than just a football coach.

“Dear heavenly Father, we thank you for the life of Phillip Bowsman. A tremendous friend, an amazing mentor to young men and women, and a lover of God,” prayed Nance.

“Coach Bowsman is my closest friend. So it is difficult, but I know what he would want me to do. And that would be to lead these kids through this difficult time. And I am going to do that the best I can to honor him,” said Nance.

Bowsman’s death has left the West Washington community heartbroken, but they rejoice knowing he is still helping others as an organ donor

“It is pretty fitting. Again like I said, he is an extremely generous person, sacrificing himself all the time. For this to be his final act, it doesn’t surprise me one bit the choice that he made,” says Nance.

“One donor can save up to eight lives, and so honoring them this way just really emphasizes that fact that this person is a hero and their decision to say yes to donation is a heroic act,” said Mark Back with Indiana Donor Network.

Before Bowsman’s last surgery on Friday, his family shared that he asked the surgical staff to pray with him. So it seemed only fitting that during his final walk, that is just what they did.

A powerful moment from today’s honor walk. The group joined together surrounding Phillip Bowsman and his family to recite the Lord’s Prayer. Today showed how large of an impact he had on his community. WISH-TV Posted by Sierra Hignite on Wednesday, November 27, 2019

“We can rejoice in the fact that we know exactly where Phillip is going and that in true Phillip Bowsman fashion, his last act was of giving and generosity so that people can continue to have their loved ones,” prayed Nance.

Schools around the state being encouraged to turn on their football stadium lights on for 24 hours on Friday in memory of Coach Bowsman.

Services for Bowsman are set for Friday 11 a.m-8 p.m. at Mount Tabor Christian Church in Salem, Indiana. A funeral service will begin at the church Saturday at noon.