Teams compete in Plane Pull Challenge for special need Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 21st annual Plane Pull Challenge kicked off at 9 a.m. at the Indianapolis International Airport.

Jeff Mohler, CEO of Special Olympics Indiana, said this is their largest single-day fundraiser.

“The unique fundraising event offers for teams of up to 15 people the opportunity to compete and determine who can pull the 82-ton FedEx aircraft down a 12-foot track in the shortest amount of time,” Mohler said. “The fastest team in each of the five divisions — corporate, public safety, high school, college and open — will receive an award. Plus, individuals can earn additional prizes for raising money to support Hoosiers with intellectual disabilities.”

Each team that participated had to raise $1,200 to compete.