Tech experts determine Indiana’s most disliked social media app

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 03: Photo illustration showing Facebook logo displayed on iPhone screen in front of Meta logo, February 03, 2022. Meta reported Facebook's daily active users declined to 1.929 billion in Q4 of 2021 from 1.930 billion in the previous quarter. (Photo illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cybersecurity experts have studied online behaviors across the country to determine how eager users are to remove social media applications from their devices.

According to research compiled by VPNpro, people in Indiana have shown signs of exhaustion with Facebook more than other leading social networks.

The group of technology experts conducted a study examining Google search data with the goal of discovering which apps Americans consider deleting or deactivating nationwide. The service then ranked interests searched by state.

VPNpro’s ‘Top 10’ apps users ask about removing most:

Instagram Facebook Snapchat Twitter/X TikTok Reddit LinkedIn YouTube WhatsApp Pinterest

A breakdown of the study’s results explained that the data was based on monthly averages of frequently used search terms that included examples like ‘delete Facebook’ and ‘how to deactivate Facebook.’

Nationwide, Meta-owned Instagram took the top spot for what Americans most want to delete, according to the study’s findings.

The free photo and video sharing service ranked highest for interest in deletion in 21 states.

VPNpro stated in its release that Instagram “is especially disliked along the West Coast. Those in California, Texas, New York, Florida, and Georgia are most interested in deleting Instagram, respectively.”

The results differed among users in Indiana.

The tech experts found that Facebook is the social media app that people in the state want to delete the most. The top five disliked social apps, according to VPNpro, were Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter/X, and Reddit.

An unnamed spokesperson for VPNpro.com pointed to recent changes to the social media landscape as a reason to question how these rankings could change in the near future. In April, Elon Musk acquired Twitter in a $44 billion sale. Under the new ownership, the site rebranded to ‘X’ three months later.

“Between the recent launch of Twitter’s new competitor, Threads, Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, and the era of TikTok in full force, social media usage has taken some unexpected turns in the last year alone. While it might be hard for some of us to imagine a world without social media, many Americans are opting to delete specific platforms, as highlighted in this research,” the spokesperson said.

