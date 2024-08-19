Black Data Processing Associate to host networking event for tech professionals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Black Data Processing Associates will host a networking event on Monday aimed at professionals across the technology sector.

The event, known as the STEM Mixer, will focus on sharing ideas and exploring potential collaborations among attendees. Black Data Processing Associates, which bills itself as one of the largest multicultural professional organizations in the country, is spearheading the event.

The event is designed to bring together individuals from diverse STEM backgrounds, not just those in analytics.

Jamil Shabazz, president of the BDPA Indy chapter, and board member Rupal Thanawala joined News 8 for a discussion about the organization’s efforts to connect STEM professionals.

The mixer will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Brook-Source Event Center, 6215 College Ave.

Attendance is free, but registration is required.

For more details and to register, you can visit https://bdpa.org/.