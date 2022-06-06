Local

Tee Off for Tyler Trent Charity Golf Classic celebrates second year

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – The second annual Tee Off for Tyler Trent Charity Golf Classic to support pediatric cancer research is sold out.

There will be 144 golfers to support the Tyler Trent Foundation at The Bridgewater Club on Monday.

Proceeds will support cancer research across the state of Indiana.

The event is in honor of Purdue Superfan Tyler Trent who died at age 20 after losing his life to a rare bone cancer in January 2020.

Tyler spent much of his life advocating for the advancement of cancer research.

Now Tyler’s parents continue doing so in his honor.

During the opening ceremony, Tony and Kelly Trent will present a check for $25,000 to the Riley Children’s Foundation Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment.

Also, a check for $25,000 to Purdue University Center for Cancer Research Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment, all of which was raised during last year’s golf outing.

Their goal is to raise over $100,000 this year.

Though the event is sold out, people can still make a donation to the Tyler Trent Foundation.