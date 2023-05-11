Teen arrested for throwing rock through semi-truck window and injuring driver

Travis Hampton and his daughter with a Deputy from the Decatur County Sheriff's Department at a press conference on May 11, 2023. Hampton was injured after a rock was thrown through the windshield of his moving semi-truck on I-74 on April 23, 2023. Officers have since arrested a 16-year-old teen for his connection to throwing the rock. (Provided Photo/Decatur County Sheriff's Department)

GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested and is facing charges for throwing a rock that broke through a semi-truck windshield and injured a FedEx driver, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department announced on Facebook Thursday.

Around 2:54 a.m. April 23, deputies with the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department were informed of a crash near the 127-mile marker of Interstate 74, ten minutes northwest of Greensburg.

Upon arrival, officers found a FedEx semi-truck stopped in the median. Investigators found the driver of the truck semi-conscious with injuries to his head.

The driver, Travis Hampton, was flown to St. Vincent Hospital for treatment. Hampton has since made a recovery.

During their initial investigation, the release says, officers discovered that a rock had been thrown through the window, and they determined it was an intentional criminal act.

The statement says that after receiving several tips from the public, deputies were able to identify two minors that were involved. Officers then arrested a 16-year-old boy connected to the incident.

Officers thanked several organizations for their help in the investigation in a press conference Thursday.

The department also recognized Hampton’s daughter, who was riding in the truck when the incident happened but was still able to notify officers. She was rewarded at the department’s press conference for her bravery.

The name of the teen in custody has not been released.