Teen CEO unites Indiana community through Battle of the Brands basketball tournament

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A big event happening this weekend in Fishers promises to bring excitement and unity.

It’s called Battle of the Brands. It’s a basketball tournament and much more. The goal is to give exposure to business and brand owners from across the Midwest.

Zion Strong is an 18-year-old dynamic individual whose passion spans from delivering motivational speeches to actively promoting community engagement. He has spearheaded the creation of The Battle of the Brands basketball tournament, which is set to take place at H&H North sports complex in Fishers this weekend.

“This event, called Battle of the Brands, will be an opportunity for people, businesses, collegiate players, and professional players to get more exposure,” Strong said.

Strong created 4everLasting advocating the message of perseverance, encouraging everyone to overcome life’s obstacles. This is illustrated through all of his initiatives, including the upcoming basketball tournament. It will aim towards amplifying local voices, young entrepreneurs, and businesses.

“We are designing jerseys for players and teams,” Strong said. “We have Mark the Barber. He’s a celebrity barber that will be giving free hair cuts to the kids. We will also be giving back to school giveaways.

Strong’s presence has become well-known throughout the Indiana community. He frequently visits schools spreading positivity which has solidified his role as a beacon of inspiration. A part of his character that has been encouraged by his father, even through trials and tribulations.

“People just tell me I got to keep going in life,” Strong said. “I had a lot of things that tried to set me back, but I kept going. I tore my ACL and couldn’t play basketball, but I had the opportunity to just keep going.”

The Battle of the Brands will include networking opportunities and food giveaways, while attracting new clientele for businesses in a safe and electric atmosphere.

“We actually had Zion here before we opened and it was still under construction. He saw the vision of what we are trying to do here and said it was a perfect place for us to host our tournament,” said Jon Horton, president and founder of H&H North.

This basketball tournament hopes to enable young adults to chase their dreams while fostering relationships in the community. 4everLasting believes that the sky is the limit as long as you set your mind to it.

The Battle of the Brands also has a fashion show set to take place on July 19 at 7 p.m. at the Horizon Convention Center. The show will focus on diversity within the fashion industry while giving artists an opportunity to promote their brands and present to the public.