Teen struck in hit-and-run in Greenwood, taken to hospital

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – A teenager was struck by a vehicle in Greenwood Thursday morning, according to the Greenwood Police Department.

Police were called to the 50 block of East Main Street just after 7 a.m.

Officers said the 14-year-old boy was attempting to get on the bus as a vehicle went around the bus, disregarding the stop arm and hit the teen. After striking the teen, the vehicle left the scene, headed eastbound.

The teenager was transported to the hospital with a possible head injury. Officers said the 14-year-old was awake and talking during transportation to the hospital and describe him as stable.

Police have said they are looking for the driver of a dark-colored or possibly black four-door sedan.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.