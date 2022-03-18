Local

Teen killed, 3 others injured in west side crash on Rockville Road

by: Josh Doering
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A teen is dead and three other people are in the hospital after a crash on the west side Friday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the crash occurred in the 6600 block of Rockville Road around 8 a.m. That is between Girls School and High School roads.

The three people in the hospital are stable, according to police.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

No additional information was provided about the identity of the person who was killed.

