Teen killed in Wayne County crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A teenager was killed in a Wayne County crash Saturday morning, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 3 a.m. on April 24, deputies were called to the 2700 block of State Road 121 for a crash with injury.

An early investigation revealed that a 2008 silver Pontiac G6, driven by 19-year-old Korion Farris, was headed westbound of State Road 121 when the vehicle, for an undetermined reason, left the roadway.

After exiting on the south side of the road, the Pontiac G6 rolled several times. Ultimately, the vehicle struck two other vehicles before coming to a stop on its wheels.

During the crash, both Farris and the passenger, 17-year-old Terrance Gillard, were ejected from the vehicle.

Farris and Gillard were also both transported to the hospital with Gillard later being flown to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Gillard later died as a result of his injuries.

A condition for Farris was not provided.

Drugs and/or alcohol have not been ruled out as a possible factor in the deadly crash.