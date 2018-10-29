Teen playing with gun at grandparents' house shoots self in hand

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A teen is in the hospital after police say he was playing with a gun at his grandparents' house and shot himself in the hand.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a residence in Briarbrook Village in the 10900 block of Cedar Pine Drive, near East 38th Street and German Church Road, just before 5 p.m. Monday on a report of a possible person shot.

Officers arrived and found a teen who had shot himself in the hand, according to an IMPD release. Police at the scene told News 8 the teen found the gun inside the home and that

The teen was taken to Riley Children's Health at IU Health in good condition.

Aggravated Assault detectives were investigating the incident, police said.

Earlier this month, a teen was shot by another teen by mistake after police say parents in an Indianapolis home thought three teens were in the back of the house playing video games, but they were playing with a gun.