Teen-run program provides free dinner

SHERIDAN, Ind. (WISH) – A church in Sheridan is getting teens involved in their small town by preparing and serving meals every week.

The dinner is totally free.

“Things like family dinner are gone. That neighbor loving neighbor doesn’t happen anymore,” said Pastor Chris Brooks.

But through a labor of love, half a dozen kids are looking to change that.

The head chef is 13-year-old Robert Bowen.

He and the other teens from Crossroads Church in Sheridan not only make the food for Crossroads Cafe, but serve it too.

The people who walked through the door Wednesday night all were treated like family.

“It doesn’t matter what you think about that person. It doesn’t matter what their belief is. Jesus said to love, period,” Brooks said. “He didn’t say to love if. Or to love the people who love you, he just said to love.”

Brooks said it all started off as an idea to give back, restore the neighborhood mentality and give teens a way to invest in their hometown.

“You give them ownership in anything they do, they are not only going to want to do it, they are going to excel at it,” said Brooks.

“It makes me feel really good helping the community out,” said Bowen.

Word has already spread fast about the cafe that has only been open for six months.

People like Kim Osborne came all the way from Westfield to show her support.

“Not just to get a free meal, but to see what the teens are doing and to see how God is molding them and working with them,” said Osborne. “I love what they’re doing.”

Every Wednesday, the kids will continue to serve Sheridan, learning how to make a difference.

The Crossroads Cafe is open every Wednesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Pastor Brooks said they are in need of donations, like new pots and pans, a new stove, food, or money.

To get involved, you can drop off items at the Cafe, located inside the Crossroads Student Center at 305 S. Main Street in Sheridan.