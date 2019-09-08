Teen siblings killed in August shooting laid to rest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friends and family gathered Saturday afternoon to say their final goodbyes to two teens shot to death in Indianapolis last month.

The funeral was private, but community members still got a chance to show their support to the teen’s family. Unfortunately, the community didn’t answer the call for support.

Nicholas Nelson, 16, and 15-year-old Ashlynn Nelson made their final journey, leaving Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.

A handful of community members gathered at 42nd Street and Post Road to usher them to their final resting place. They said they expected more community members to show up.

“OK … I’m looking for, like, hundreds of cars, or I’m not going to find a parking space,” Lisa Austin said. “I even went to the fuel station here and asked ‘Do you know anything about a viewing schedule?’ and then I went over to her car and I said ‘Are you here for the same thing?’ she’s like ‘Yeah…’ and we’re both just shocked.”

“Yeah, I mean, I agree,” Pamela Bilo Thomas said. “There should be more people out here.”

The Nelson siblings were shot inside their own home on Aug. 23. Those who showed up to watch the procession hoped community support would help send a message about violence.

“It’s a start,” Austin said. “You know what? It’s a start. If 10 people who know us sees this tonight, they’ll start talking about it to 10 more people. And then they’ll start talking to 10 more people and maybe a change will come.”

They say in order for the violence to finally stop, the community’s support has to go beyond a social media share or comment.

“We’ve got to get out and start showing some support,” Austin said. “We’ve got to get out and start saying ‘hey, I’m tired of watching these stories every week. I’m tired of reading these stories. I feel awful and I wish I could do more. But I want to show my support by just being here today.”

The Nelson family released a statement prior to the procession thanking the community for their support and kindness.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the siblings’ deaths. He is due in court later this month.