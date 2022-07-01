Local

Teenager injured in Friday morning shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 15-year-old boy was in stable condition after a shooting Friday morning on the city’s near-east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of East New York Street and found the boy. He was taken to a trauma center in stable condition.

Investigators are trying to figure out what led to the shooting, says Capt. Mike Leepper with IMPD Nightwatch.

“There were multiple individuals that were in the vicinity at the time that are speaking with officers now, as well as at the location where we believe the shooting might have occurred,” Leepper said.

Police have not said who the boy was or identified any possible suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.