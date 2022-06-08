Local

TeenWorks kicks off annual summer job program for local students

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of local high school students are starting a summer of career development.

TeenWorks kicked off its annual summer job program Wednesday with the goal of empowering students, helping them achieve excellence, and aiding them in gaining crucial job experience.

More than 300 teens are from high schools across Marion County attended orientation day at Marian University. Students heard from keynote speaker Corey Wilson, vice president for community and engagement with Pacers Sports and Entertainment, who talked about his life and career path.

“I’m hopeful that something I say will stick,” Wilson said. “We’re going to cover everything from my childhood all the way up to me today, so, hopefully, I can relate in a way that the kids can take something with them.”

Students broke out into groups to visit 20 worksites and group leaders held discussions on focused professional development, career plans, resume building, interview etiquette, and more.

The students will be paid while working with community partners during the six-week program.