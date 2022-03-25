Local

TeenWorks summer job program expanding to Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — The TeenWorks summer job program is expanding to Anderson, the organization announced Thursday.

TeenWorks employs over 400 teens in Marion and Delaware counties.

The organization says 25 Anderson teens will work for Anderson Parks and Recreation on beautification and landscaping projects. Those in the program can earn up to $1,300 for six weeks of employment from June 15-July 22.

Participants will have a paid day of professional skills development training as well as networking opportunities and mock interviews.

Applications are open on the TeenWorks website.