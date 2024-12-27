Teeny Statue of Liberty Museum moving to a new home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – This year marks the end of a chapter for the quirky Teeny Statue of Liberty Museum.

The museum will move from their East Tenth Street location to the Factory Arts District in April 2025.

Tim Harmon said he started his collection 45 years ago. He’s collected more than 650 items of the iconic Statue of Liberty. There are bobble heads shaped like Lady Liberty and Miss Piggy holding a torch to Barbie Liberty dressed in red white and blue. Harmon said her dress was designed by Bob Mackie, who also dressed Cher.

“This is a really horrible, silly, stupid, image of the Statue of liberty with gingerbread house and ginger bread man.”

The original Statue of Liberty internal frame was designed by Gustave Eiffel, the same engineer who designed the Eiffel Tower. Harmon showed News 8 a piece of copper from the original Statue of Liberty that was turned into a coin.

Harmon said his museum opened more than six years ago.

“I found a piece of packing material with a piece of the Statue of liberty on it, and I picked it up and took it home,” Harmon said. “And that was the start of his collection.”

Because of health reasons, Harmon is retiring and selling the museum’s building. He donated all of his collection to a new owner, Robin Knop, and the museum will be in its new home at the Factory Arts District on the east side.

Harmon says he’ll continue to visit, and maybe give tours every now and then. After all, they had so many visitors.

“We have people from all over the world. We had people from China, Germany, Ireland. Most of the United States if not all. We just had a couple come in from Rome Italy about a month ago,” he said.

The reason for the “Teeny” name is because his collection is jammed in a 10 by 16-foot room.

“It’s ‘Teeny’ because someone gave me a hard time because it’s not ‘teeny-weeny,’” Harmon said. “They thought “teeny-weeny” went together. I didn’t. The new place will also be teeny too. It’ll be just 2 feet wider and 2 feet longer than the original.

Harmon encourages people to visit.

“For Indiana, its a nice little quirky museum to stop by and take a look,” Harmon said.

After all, you don’t have to travel all the way to New York City to see it!