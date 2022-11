Local

Tell us about voting issues at your polling place

A voter wears an "I Voted" sticker after voting in a polling station on Aug. 23, 2022, in Miami. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Voting is underway in Indiana and if you are having issues, please let us know about it.

Fill out the form below and our news team will review. A News 8 reporter may reach out to you to follow up.

You should also report issues to the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office at 866-IN1-VOTE (866-461-8683). You can find more information here.