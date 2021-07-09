Local

Tell us about your unemployment issues

A view of the downtown Indianapolis building that houses the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. (WISH Photo)
by: Kyle Bloyd
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers have been contacting News 8 with numerous issues regarding the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

This week, numerous viewers have contacted I-Team 8 to help tell their story.

Since then, even more central Indiana residents have come forward to express their frustrations.

If you have had issues related to unemployment payments, we’d like to hear from you.

Fill out the form below or click here to let us know about your issues with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

See some of our previous reporting:

