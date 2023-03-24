Ten Heights robotics teams qualify for state championship

The Hamilton Heights Middle School Robotics Team is 46 members strong with seven teams advancing to the Indiana VEX Robotics State Championship on Saturday, March 25 at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Photo provided)

(HAMILTON COUNTY REPORTER) — Seven robotics teams from Hamilton Heights Middle School (HHMS) and three robotics teams from Hamilton Heights High School (HHHS) are headed to the 2023 Indiana VEX Robotics State Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium after successfully qualifying at various competitions held earlier this season.

This is the sixth year in a row that HHMS has sent multiple teams to the state level competition. In fact, HHMS will have the most teams represented in the state competition of all the schools who qualified. Lacy Bowyer and Chad Jung are the middle school Robotics Club coaches.

The high school Robotics Club has also qualified to compete at the state level twice since 2020. The high school teams are coached by Doug and Christi Ozolins, and PJ Steffen.

All three high school robotics teams are pictured in a match that included teams A and C against team B and a team from another school in competition. (Photo provided)

The Indiana VEX Robotics State Championship is the largest state robotics competition in the nation, with 350 robotics teams from elementary, middle, and high schools across the state to compete. Teams are eligible to compete at the event by winning a state-qualifying award at a local competition. HHMS teams qualified at the regular season tournaments earlier in the school year. They did so by winning Teamwork Challenges and Excellence Awards at area events.

“Our students are top notch,” said Lacy Bowyer, HHMS Robotics Teacher and Robotics Coach. “They put in the work every day and are highly skilled at what they do. They research what works and are always making modifications to stay competitive.”

Team 214F and Team 214G win the Teamwork Award at the Noblesville West competition earlier in the year. (Photo provided)

“VEX Robotics is a great program that teaches the kids so many different skills, way beyond the obvious of playing with robots,” added Christi Ozolins, HHHS Robotics Coach. “These students put in a lot of time and work on their robots. Last week alone they spent 30 hours prepping for the state competition.”

The best of the state’s robotics competitors will be on display and Heights returns to showcase its teams’ talents at the event on the largest stage Indiana has to offer this Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The VEX State Championship competition is free and open to the public. Everyone is invited to show their support by helping cheer on the Hamilton Heights Middle and High School teams on Saturday!