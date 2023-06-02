Search
Tenacious D added to All IN Music & Arts Festival lineup

Jack Black and Kyle Gass make up the Greatest Band in the World: Tenacious D. Tenacious D has been added to the lineup for September's ALL IN Music & Arts Festival in Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/ALL IN)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Greatest Band That Ever Played on Planet Earth is coming to Indianapolis.

Tenacious D will rock the Circle City during the ALL IN Music & Arts Festival at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center this September, event organizers announced Friday.

Jack Black and Kyle Gass make up the Greatest Band in the World: Tenacious D. The Grammy-winning duo is known for hard-rocking, hilarious performances that blend comedy, skilled musicianship, vocal harmonies, and amazing songs.

In 2021 and 2022, the duo released a series of cover songs, putting their spin on rock icons including The Beatles and The Who.

Tenacious D joins other ALL IN headlinersTrey Anastasio & Classic TAB, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, and Umphrey’s McGee including a Led Zeppelin Dreamset featuring Jason Bonham.

Festival organizers also announced performances by Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe and young guitar virtuoso Quinn Sullivan.

Concertgoers can count on a wide selection of premium local food and beverages, a beer garden featuring local craft breweries, beer stations, cocktail bars, and the ALL IN signature cocktail. There will also be free water refill stations.

The ALL IN Music & Arts Festival is Sept. 9 – 10 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center. Capacity is limited to 7,200 festivalgoers.

Two-day general admission tickets are available online for $189.50 for adults and $79.50 for kids ages 6 – 13. Reserved two-day VIP, Gold VIP, Platinum VIP, camping, and parking are also available.

Visit the ALL IN website to buy tickets or learn more.

