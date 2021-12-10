Local

Tentative agreement struck between Pike Township Schools and union

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A tentative agreement had been reached between the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township and the Pike Classroom Teachers Association, according to the school.

The school district said a public meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13. During that meeting, which will be held at Central Elementary School, an overview of that agreement will be given.

The school system did not provide details of the tentative agreement.

However, the school district did state that the bus drivers are not included in that agreement, as they are not a part of the bargaining unit. Pike Township did say that the drivers did recently receive additional stipends and salary increases.

The situation between the school district and the teachers’ union has led to a number of recent remote learning days due to teaching staff absences.