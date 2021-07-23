Local

Terminally ill grandfather renews vows at grandson’s wedding in hospital chapel

(Provided Photo/Community Health Network)

(Provided Photo/Community Health Network)

(Provided Photo/Community Health Network)

(Provided Photo/Community Health Network)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite being terminally ill with cancer, an Indianapolis grandfather got to be at his grandson’s wedding.

Bob Flodder, 71, and his wife got to share the moment with them on Monday, thanks to caregivers at Community Hospital South arranging for the ceremony at the hospital’s chapel.

But grandson Christopher Flodder, 24, and his bride, Annika Cooper, 22, had a surprise up their sleeves.

After the wedding ceremony, the groom had a special request for his grandfather — he asked Bob Flodder and his wife of 49 years, Sherri Flodder, to renew their vows. They didn’t hesitate to say “I do” to the invitation, the hospital said.

Bob and Sherri renewed their marriage vows and shared a kiss, all in front of the newlyweds and their other friends and family at Community South.