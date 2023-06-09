Terre Haute man arrested for DUI with children in vehicle

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Terre Haute man was arrested Thursday evening for driving while intoxicated with two children in the vehicle, Indiana State Police said Friday.

At 5 p.m. Thursday, a state trooper stopped driver Ricky R. Combs, 33, for an expired plate and equipment violation at 9th Street and 1st Avenue. A state trooper stated during the traffic stop, he noticed signs of impairment from Combs.

Several field sobriety tests were given to Combs, which he failed. Police say that Combs had a blood alcohol content of .12%.

Combs was arrested and taken to the Vigo County Jail. The Vigo County Department of Child Services was called about the welfare of his 4-year-old and 9-year-old children. Both children were released to a family member, according to a release.

Combs is being preliminarily charged with driving while intoxicated with a passenger under the age of 18, neglect of a dependent, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.