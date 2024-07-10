Test drive ends with car crashing into near east side restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A driver was taking a local dealership car for a test drive before crashing the vehicle into a near east side restaurant on Wednesday.

At 12:03 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters with the Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) arrived to El Paseo Catracho, a restaurant located in the 2300 block of East Washington Street. When firefighters arrived, they found a car crashed into the side of the building, causing significant structural damage to the building. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrived on scene to help IFD investigate.

According to investigators, the driver of the car, a 22-year-old woman, was test driving a dealership car with a licensed passenger accompanying her. The driver told investigators she was making a right turn onto East Washington Street from Keystone Avenue and lost control before hitting the building. No patrons were inside the restaurant at the time of the accident.

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department via X)

