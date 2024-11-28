Thanksgiving 5Ks taking off in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Before getting a start on cooking, many in central Indiana are starting off their Thanksgivings by participating in one of the many 5K runs and walks taking place Thursday morning.
Whether you want to cheer the runners on or get into the action last minute, here’s a quick rundown of a few of the 5Ks happening in the Indianapolis-area.
Bailey and Wood Annual Turkey Burn 5K (Greenwood)
While this run focuses on celebrating community and family, it will support against childhood hunger. All proceeds raised will be going to local schools throughout the communities to help fight against kids going hungry.
- Where: Craig Park, 10 E. Smith Valley Rd.
- Distance: Kids Run; 5K walk/run
- Start time: 8:30 a.m. kids run; 9 a.m. 5K
Bolt for the Heart (Carmel)
One-hundred percent of the proceeds will go to buying AEDs for law enforcement officers in Hamilton County.
- Where: Palladium Center Green, 355 City Center Dr. in Carmel
- Distance: 5K run/walk
- Start time: 9 a.m.
Fit Livin’ Thanksgiving Day Run (Noblesville)
This year’s Fit Livin’ run will support Hemophilia of Indiana. HOI is a nonprofit that serves over 1,400 Indiana patients and families affected by a bleeding disorder. Proceeds from this year’s event will go to Hemophilia of Indiana’s Judy Moore Memorial Scholarship Program.
- Where: Dillon Park, 6001 Edenshall Ln.
- Distance: 4-mile run/walk; 1.5-mile fun run/walk; Kids Fun Run 1/4-mile run
- Start time: 8:45 a.m. Kids Fun Run; 9 a.m. for 1.5- and 4-,ile
Gobble Gallop 5K (Avon)
Proceeds from this run will support the Hendricks Regional Health YMCA.
- Where: Hendricks Regional Health YMCA, 301 Satori Pkwy.
- Distance: 5K run/walk
- Start time: 8 a.m.
Gravy Chase Lebanon
Lebanon’s Gravy Chase will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Boone County
- Where: Downtown Lebanon
- Distance: 5K run/walk (virtual options available)
- Start time: 8:30 a.m.
Gravy Chase Zionsville
Tag-teaming with Lebanon, Gravy Chase Zionsville will also raise funds for the Boys & Girls Club of Boone County.
- Where: Main and Cedar streets in Zionsville.
- Distance: 2-mile run/walk; 4-mile run/walk (virtual options available)
- Start time: 8:30 a.m.
Turkey Day 5K (Greenfield)
Funds raised by his 5K will be split between Greenfield Parks & Recreation, Hope House, and the Greenfield Mainstreet foundation.
- Where: 23 N. East Main St.
- Distance: 1-mile; 5K walk/run
- Start time: 9 a.m.
Wishbone 5K Walk/Run (Fishers)
All proceeds go toward helping Fishers families and residents unable to participate in YMCA activities by helping them access memberships and programs.
- Where: Fishers YMCA, 9012 E. 126th St.
- Distance: 5K walk/run
- Start time: 8 a.m.
Wheeler Mission Drumstick Dash (Indy)
All proceeds provide meals and care for homeless men, women, and children experiencing homelessness in central and south-central Indiana.
- Where: Broad Ripple Station Parking Lot, 1055 Broad Ripple Ave.
- Distance: 4.3-mile run/walk; 2.6-mile Fun Run/Walk
- Start time: 9 a.m. 4.3-mile & 2.6-mile; 10:15 a.m. Lil’ Gobbler’s Run.