Thanksgiving 5Ks taking off in central Indiana

Bailey & Wood Turkey Burn 5K walk and run on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, 2023, in Greenwood, Indiana. (WISH Photo/Allen Haw)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Before getting a start on cooking, many in central Indiana are starting off their Thanksgivings by participating in one of the many 5K runs and walks taking place Thursday morning.

Whether you want to cheer the runners on or get into the action last minute, here’s a quick rundown of a few of the 5Ks happening in the Indianapolis-area.

While this run focuses on celebrating community and family, it will support against childhood hunger. All proceeds raised will be going to local schools throughout the communities to help fight against kids going hungry.

Where: Craig Park, 10 E. Smith Valley Rd.

Craig Park, 10 E. Smith Valley Rd. Distance: Kids Run; 5K walk/run

Kids Run; 5K walk/run Start time: 8:30 a.m. kids run; 9 a.m. 5K

One-hundred percent of the proceeds will go to buying AEDs for law enforcement officers in Hamilton County.

Where: Palladium Center Green, 355 City Center Dr. in Carmel

Palladium Center Green, 355 City Center Dr. in Carmel Distance: 5K run/walk

5K run/walk Start time: 9 a.m.

This year’s Fit Livin’ run will support Hemophilia of Indiana. HOI is a nonprofit that serves over 1,400 Indiana patients and families affected by a bleeding disorder. Proceeds from this year’s event will go to Hemophilia of Indiana’s Judy Moore Memorial Scholarship Program.

Where: Dillon Park, 6001 Edenshall Ln.

Dillon Park, 6001 Edenshall Ln. Distance: 4-mile run/walk; 1.5-mile fun run/walk; Kids Fun Run 1/4-mile run

4-mile run/walk; 1.5-mile fun run/walk; Kids Fun Run 1/4-mile run Start time: 8:45 a.m. Kids Fun Run; 9 a.m. for 1.5- and 4-,ile

Proceeds from this run will support the Hendricks Regional Health YMCA.

Where: Hendricks Regional Health YMCA, 301 Satori Pkwy.

Hendricks Regional Health YMCA, 301 Satori Pkwy. Distance: 5K run/walk

5K run/walk Start time: 8 a.m.

Lebanon’s Gravy Chase will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Boone County

Where : Downtown Lebanon

: Downtown Lebanon Distance: 5K run/walk (virtual options available)

5K run/walk (virtual options available) Start time: 8:30 a.m.

Tag-teaming with Lebanon, Gravy Chase Zionsville will also raise funds for the Boys & Girls Club of Boone County.

Where : Main and Cedar streets in Zionsville.

: Main and Cedar streets in Zionsville. Distance: 2-mile run/walk; 4-mile run/walk (virtual options available)

2-mile run/walk; 4-mile run/walk (virtual options available) Start time: 8:30 a.m.

Funds raised by his 5K will be split between Greenfield Parks & Recreation, Hope House, and the Greenfield Mainstreet foundation.

Where: 23 N. East Main St.

23 N. East Main St. Distance: 1-mile; 5K walk/run

1-mile; 5K walk/run Start time: 9 a.m.

All proceeds go toward helping Fishers families and residents unable to participate in YMCA activities by helping them access memberships and programs.

Where : Fishers YMCA, 9012 E. 126th St.

: Fishers YMCA, 9012 E. 126th St. Distance: 5K walk/run

5K walk/run Start time: 8 a.m.

All proceeds provide meals and care for homeless men, women, and children experiencing homelessness in central and south-central Indiana.