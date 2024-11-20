Get fit and help underserved youth with the YMCA’s Thanksgiving runs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thanksgiving brings all sorts of fun runs to Indiana, from trots and dashes to bolts and burns, but two this year are benefiting the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis.

The Wishbone 5k and Gobble Gallop 5k both run up YMCA’s fundraising total to provide membership access to underserved youth.

Don Casey, associate executive director of the Hendricks Reginal Health YMCA, joined Daybreak to talk about the runs.

“We like to consider ourselves as more than just a gym and swim. A lot of people don’t realize that we have many more programs to offer,” Casey said.

Both 5ks happen on Thanksgiving day, Nov. 28, at 8 a.m. The Wishbone run is happening at the Fishers YMCA, while the Gobble Gallop is ran by the Hendricks Regional Health YMCA.

“If you register for the race, those dollars actually go to our annual campaign. The annual campaign actually allows us to purchase memberships, and get members who are in marginalized communities who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford to get into the program,” Casey said.

For the Wishbone 5k, runners can get a medal of a wishbone. The Gobble Gallop 5k medal is a slice of pie that runners need to complete over the course of four years, Casey said. “You have to be committed to running the race for four years. If you do the four years, you’ll get the entire medal in one piece.”

You can register for both 5ks right up until the start of the race. Registration costs $35.