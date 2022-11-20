Local

Thanksgiving week travel ramping up

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holiday travel season is almost here, and experts are predicting this Thanksgiving will be one of the busiest on record.

55 million people are expected to travel in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, even though gas prices are 60 cents higher per-gallon in Indiana, than this time a year ago.

“The numbers we’re seeing this year is actually the third highest Thanksgiving travel season that we’ve seen, since we started tracking these numbers back in 2000, 2019 was actually the second highest that we had seen to this point,” said Lisa Wall, senior Marketing manager for AAA Hoosier Motor Club.

Unlike last year, when staff shortages caused airlines to report major delays, most carriers are fully staffed, however weather could impact your flight.

There were several flights delayed at Indianapolis International Airport Saturday night, including David Bryant’s. His flight from Orlando arrived two hours late.

“Just piddling around, they screwed up,” Bryant said.

Others had no issues getting into Indy on a cold, windy evening.

“Very smooth, it was actually my first flight ever. So I was terrified, but coming here getting here on time, actually early,” said Niko Gunthel who flew in from Columbus, Georgia.

AAA Hoosier Motor Club expects Wednesday to be the busiest travel day in the skies and on the road. Drivers are urged to give themselves more time than normal to get to their destinations.