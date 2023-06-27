Search
That’s not how you make calamari: Octopus found dead in toilet

A dead octopus was found in a toilet at Mill Race Park in Columbus, Indiana on June 20, 2023. (Provided Photo/Columbus Parks & Recreation)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Cleaning crews were sucked into an interesting surprise after an octopus was found in a Columbus park bathroom.

The Director of Columbus Parks & Recreation Mark Jones told News 8 the octopus was found Thursday morning by park staff when crews went in for the first cleaning of the day.

Sadly, the octopus was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews did a deep clean of the facility, and the day proceeded as normal.

Jones told News 8 he has “no idea how it got there.”

