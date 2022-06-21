Local

The 4th Annual Spark!Fishers Festival starts Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Spark!Fishers Festival is back and it kicks off Tuesday night with a concert at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater.

The show, featuring Fishers Music Works’ White River Wind Symphony, starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free and guests can bring food, non-alcoholic drinks, lawn chairs, and blankets.

Over the next five days, there will be a host of other events to enjoy, plus food vendors and more, says Stephanie Perry, assistant director of community and public relations for the city of Fishers.

“Wednesday is our family-friendly 5K walk/run around downtown Fishers. We have a car and art show for free on Thursday night. We have a free ‘Uptown Funk’ Bruno Mars tribute band concert on Friday night and Saturday is our street festival. We’ll have a parade and fireworks as well.”

Fishers is also celebrating its 150th anniversary through history and patriotic-themed artwork.

Spark!Fishers events include:

Tuesday: Community Concert Night featuring Fishers Music Works’ White River Wind Symphony (7 p.m.)

Wednesday: 5K Run/Walk & Kids Fun Run (6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.)

Thursday: Car and Art Show (6 p.m. – 9 p.m.)

Friday: Friday Night Concert featuring Bruno Mars tribute band Uptown Funk (8 p.m.)

Saturday: Street Fair (3 p.m. – 10 p.m.)