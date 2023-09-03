The Block Bistro and Grill hosts end-of-summer Labor Day block party

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The owner of The Block Bistro and Grill, Terry Anthony, is inviting the local community for an end-of-summer Labor Day block party to foster unity and provide a day of fun for all.

The event is set to start at 9 a.m., promising a diverse range of activities and entertainment for attendees.

The festivities will begin with a worship service led by Pastor Jeffery Johnson II, providing a reflective start to the day’s celebrations.

Following the service, children will have the opportunity to participate in a free dance clinic presented by Volume Performance Center.

As the day unfolds, various vendors will be on hand, offering a wide selection of food and goods.

The event coordinator, Traci Bowman, stated that a DJ would be on site to ensure attendees are entertained throughout the day. In addition, a portion of the evening will be dedicated to the adult crowd.

There is a $20 entry fee for those interested in attending, which grants access to the event for the entire day. Payment can be made upon arrival, and with the purchase of a ticket, guests are free to come and go as they please, ensuring flexibility for all who wish to participate.

Overall, Anthony says The Block Bistro and Grill looks forward to welcoming the community to this Labor Day block party, offering an opportunity for neighbors to come together and enjoy various activities.

The bistro is located on West Market Street off Capitol Avenue in downtown Indianapolis.