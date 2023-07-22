‘The Bob & Tom Show’ announces death of radio personality Ron Sexton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ron Sexton, the comedian known to fans of “The Bob & Tom Show” as Donnie Baker, has died.
In a Facebook post, the show said Sextion died Friday in Ohio at age 52, while on tour with his stand-up comedy show.
Over the years, Sexton entertained fans in Indianapolis and around the country with his celebrity impersonations and on-air characters like Donnie Baker and Floyd the Trucker.
Tom Griswold, one half of the “Bob & Tom Show,” says Sexton will be missed.
“Ron was a much-loved colleague and friend, and we will miss him greatly. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. He made many, many people happy during his more than 20 years with “The Bob & Tom Show,” and we will remember him with love and gratitude.”
