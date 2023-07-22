‘The Bob & Tom Show’ announces death of radio personality Ron Sexton

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ron Sexton, the comedian known to fans of “The Bob & Tom Show” as Donnie Baker, has died.

In a Facebook post, the show said Sextion died Friday in Ohio at age 52, while on tour with his stand-up comedy show.

Over the years, Sexton entertained fans in Indianapolis and around the country with his celebrity impersonations and on-air characters like Donnie Baker and Floyd the Trucker.

Tom Griswold, one half of the “Bob & Tom Show,” says Sexton will be missed.