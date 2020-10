The buzz of Beech Grove: 21-foot hornet hovers over roundabout

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — A new statue is celebrating Beech Grove High School.

The roundabout at Churchman Bypass and Arlington Avenue is now home to a giant hornet. The hornet is the Beech Grove High mascot.

It’s made of stainless steel, stands 21 feet tall and weighs 3,500 pounds.

The city raised $55,000 in private donations to build the hornet.