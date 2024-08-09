The Cabaret’s new season features top Broadway, jazz stars

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Cabaret has unveiled the lineup for its highly anticipated new season, with tickets going on sale Thursday for some of the hottest shows in town. The lineup features an impressive roster of Broadway, jazz, and Grammy Award-winning stars sure to excite Indy-area audiences.

Shannon Forsell, CEO and artistic director of The Cabaret, spoke about the upcoming season during an interview on WISH-TV’s Daybreak.

Forsell highlighted the unique experience The Cabaret offers, combining intimate performances with a nightclub atmosphere.

“We present Broadway stars, jazz stars, Grammy Award-winning stars, international cabaret stars—they’re all stellar,” Forsell said. “We want them to be at the top of their game, the top of their field. And we’re in an intimate space with only 200 seats, so you see them right up close and personal, which is really magical while you’re having a martini or a craft cocktail or dinner.”

This season, The Cabaret is expanding its offerings to include more comedy, particularly given the upcoming election year.

The lineup includes notable names such as Eric McCormack from “Will & Grace“ performing with Laura Bell Bundy, Tituss Burgess of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” fame, and SNL alum Ana Gasteyer with her Christmas show, “Sugar and Booze”. The season will also feature Adrian Warren, star of “Tina: The Musical,” a role she performed in collaboration with Tina Turner herself.

In addition to Broadway talent, The Cabaret is partnering with Indy Jazz Fest to bring Grammy Award-winning poet and musician Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known for his roles in “The Cosby Show” and “The Resident”. Warner will showcase his spoken word and musical talents, offering a unique experience for attendees.

Another highlight is Aymée Nuviola, a multi-Grammy-winning Cuban artist, who will also perform in partnership with Indy Jazz Fest.

Forsell noted that many of the shows are already nearing sell-out status due to the venue’s limited seating.

“Many of our shows sell out quickly, so I would encourage folks to get those seats as soon as they can,” she said. “If our waiting list is big enough, that tells us we need to add a show. So don’t give up—if you can’t get a ticket, get on the waiting list, and we might add a show for you.”

The Cabaret’s new season promises to be a captivating blend of music, theater, and personal storytelling, offering Indianapolis audiences a unique and up-close experience with some of the most talented performers in the industry.

Tickets for the new season are available now, and interested attendees are encouraged to act quickly to secure their seats. To purchase tickets, or get more information on upcoming shows, click here.