The Chicks apologize after concert at Ruoff Music Center ends early

Emily Strayer, Natalie Maines and Martie Maguire of The Chicks perform on June 17, 2022 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Josh Brasted/WireImage)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Chicks are apologizing to fans after their Sunday night concert at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville came to an early end.

The Grammy-winning country music trio performed only a few songs before lead singer Natalie Maines told the crowd she wasn’t feeling well, according to multiple Facebook comments. The group had performed at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee the night before.

The venue posted a statement from The Chicks on Facebook after the show ended:

“We are so sorry we could not give you the show you deserve OR the show we wanted to give you. We will be back in Indianapolis!! Hold on to your tickets. Ticket holders will be contacted by the official point of purchase with further information. We love you Indianapolis.”

A make-up date has not been announced.