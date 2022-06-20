Local

The Chicks apologize after Ruoff concert ends early; reset for Sept. 30

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Chicks are apologizing to fans after their Sunday night concert at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville came to an early end.

The Grammy-winning country music trio performed only a few songs before lead singer Natalie Maines told the crowd she wasn’t feeling well because of allergies, according to multiple Facebook comments. The group had performed at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee on Friday.

The venue posted a statement from The Chicks on Facebook after the show ended: “We are so sorry we could not give you the show you deserve OR the show we wanted to give you. We will be back in Indianapolis!! Hold on to your tickets. Ticket holders will be contacted by the official point of purchase with further information. We love you Indianapolis.”

The Chicks also canceled upcoming shows in Cincinnati and in Clarkston, Michigan. The trio rescheduled the Noblesville show for Sept. 30. The Michigan show will be Sept. 28, and the Cincinnati show will be reset for Oct. 2. Tickets for the original date will be honored for the rescheduled performances.