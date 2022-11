Local

‘The Christmas Gift + Hobby Show’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday is the final day of the annual Christmas gift and hobby show.

More than 300 vendors and visitors can explore exhibits like a photo op with Santa, custom-made crafts, gingerbread houses, miniature trains, engineered paper plans, plant shops, a photo booth for holiday printouts, and more.

Doors open at 10 a.m. Sunday and close at 5 p.m. at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit.