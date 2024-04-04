The Fashion Mall at Keystone to close high-end retail store amid redevelopment

A view of The Fashion Mall at Keystone. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Fashion Mall at Keystone announced Thursday a major redevelopment of the popular shopping destination and the closing of one of its high-end retailers.

The redevelopment is set to include a collection of popular retail brands, first-to-market dining and entertainment options, an engaging outdoor plaza, and an innovative new office space.

“The multi-story project will encompass the southeastern section of the shopping center, including the current Saks Fifth Avenue, which will close as part of the plan,” a release said.

The mall includes 60 brands including Nordstrom, Tiffany & Co, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Tory Burch, Anthropologie, Aritzia, Alo, Lululemon, Vuori, and others.

Mall owner, Simon Property Group, says the new offerings will further enhance shoppers’ experience, the center’s positioning as the market’s premier experiential shopping destination and as a gathering place.

“Simon is leading the evolution of today’s retail landscape with the strategic transformation of

key properties across the country into best-in-class lifestyle destinations,” said Mark Silvestri,

President of Development at Simon, in a press release. “The redevelopment further solidifies The Fashion Mall at Keystone’s dedication to providing a stand-out retail, lifestyle, and community-focused

destination for the region.”

Redevelopment is expected to begin following Saks Fifth Avenue’s planned closure later this year.